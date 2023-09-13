Menu
Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Features New Customizable Action Button
September 13, 2023
New ‘action button’ can be programmed to activate camera, recordings, notes, and more.
Users can still use it to switch between silencing or turning on ringtones.
Translation option will be added to the action button later this year.
Via
