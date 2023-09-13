Subscribe

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Features New Customizable Action Button

  • New ‘action button’ can be programmed to activate camera, recordings, notes, and more.
  • Users can still use it to switch between silencing or turning on ringtones.
  • Translation option will be added to the action button later this year.
