Apple’s MacBook Air 15 Touted As Lightweight Option With Impressive Battery Life

- Apple’s MacBook Air 15 brings larger screen size options, maintaining portability due to its lightness. It weighs 1.51kg while featuring a 15.3 inch Liquid Retina Display.
- According to Kate Bergeron, Apple’s Vice President for Hardware Engineering, the laptop is designed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, the result of having a 25% larger battery than its 13-inch counterpart.
- Despite lacking the ‘Pro’ tag, the MacBook Air 15 is reportedly impressive, boasting performance speeds up to 15 times faster than Intel processor powered MacBook Airs due to the M2 chip.