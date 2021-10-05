    Apple’s Machine Learning Researchers Have Developed A No-Code AI Platform Called ‘Trinity’ For Complex Spatial Datasets

    Apple’s machine learning research team has developed a no-code Artificial Intelligence platform called Trinity.

    This AI is designed to enable machine learning researchers and non-technical geospatial domain experts alike to experiment with different signals or datasets in order to solve problems on their own, such as complex issues that arise from the world around us every day.

    Trinity is a zero coding platform that allows anyone to train and operate machine learning models without any coding knowledge.

