In the most recent watchOS 9 updates, Apple is providing a real power-saving mode for the Apple Watch.

Through the Control centre or the settings menu, you can manually switch on the “battery saving” option. Additionally, it will notify users when the battery has 10% remaining of its charge. Once it has charged to 80%, it shuts off automatically.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)