AppsForBharat raises $10 Mn from Elevation Capital, Sequoia and others
AppsForBharat, a product studio focused on building apps for the spiritual and devotional needs of Indian users, has scooped up $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, BEENEXT and Matrix Partners India.
AppsForBharat had raised $4 million in seed funding co-led by Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT which also saw participation from WEH Ventures.
On the round in May. Founded in November 2020 by Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat is currently developing a range of mobile apps that offer superior user experience and cater to the country’s many underserved and often overlooked spiritual as well as devotional needs.