Artificial intelligence will not be used in Indian courts: CJI (www.dqindia.com)

ndian courts will not be seeing the usage of artificial intelligence in the decision-making process any time soon, as per Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

He made this clarification after the former chief justice of India RM Lodha expressed concern about the use of Artificial Intelligence at a programme in Nagpur.