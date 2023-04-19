Artist declines Sony photography prize, claiming AI-generated image is not photography

  • An artist won the Sony photography prize, but declined to accept it.
  • The artist claimed that the image was created using artificial intelligence.
  • The artist argued that AI-generated images are not photography.
