    As Bitcoin looks to “Go green” , bitcoin miners eyeing toward nuclear power for sustainable energy

    • Major players in the Bitcoin mining industry have their sights set on nuclear energy as pressure mounts to go green.
    • According to Sudock, past subsidy programs and discourse about renewable energy have largely focused on solar and wind power and neglected to consider the potential benefits of nuclear energy.
    • Mow referenced the domineering role that ‘FUD’ tends to have i discussions around Bitcoin mining, which he said can lead to misunderstandings not only about Bitcoin mining, but also about energy production more generally.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.