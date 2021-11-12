As Bitcoin looks to “Go green” , bitcoin miners eyeing toward nuclear power for sustainable energy

HomeNewsAs Bitcoin looks to “Go green” , bitcoin miners eyeing toward nuclear power for sustainable energy
Major players in the Bitcoin mining industry have their sights set on nuclear energy as pressure mounts to go green.
According to Sudock, past subsidy programs and discourse about renewable energy have largely focused on solar and wind power and neglected to consider the potential benefits of nuclear energy.
Mow referenced the domineering role that ‘FUD’ tends to have i discussions around Bitcoin mining, which he said can lead to misunderstandings not only about Bitcoin mining, but also about energy production more generally.