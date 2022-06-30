ASCI Report: 92% of Crypto Ad Violations in India Come From Influencers

Influencers, rather than celebrities, were behind more than 92% of crypto-related advertisement violations in India between January 2022 and May 2022, according to data released by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

“We have taken up a total of 453 ad complaints related to Virtual Digital Assets till now (January 2022 to May 2022). Of them, 447 relate to influencers. Out of the total 453 ads that we examined, 419 required modifications, which were duly informed to the influencers,” said Manisha Kapoor, the ad council’s CEO.