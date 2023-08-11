- The average cost of a data breach in the ASEAN region, which includes Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, has increased 6% to hit a record $3.05 million, with the financial and energy sectors topping the list.
- The research revealed a 15% increase in detection and escalation costs, with only one-third of breaches being detected by the organization’s own security, costing nearly $1 million more than those disclosed by attackers.
- Use of AI and automation shortens the data breach lifecycle by 99 days, and reduces costs by nearly $1.25 million, but almost half of ransomware victims still choose to pay the ransom without involving law enforcement, increasing costs.
ASEAN data breach costs hit $3.05 million, highest in financial and energy sectors: IBM
