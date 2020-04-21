AMA On The NextBigWhat Of Everything – What Lies Ahead For Founders & Product Leaders With Ashish @ NextBigWhat

The Coronavirus pandemic has derailed the global economy and even after the initial shocks of the lockdown, the repercussions are going to be massive for everyone in the startup ecosystem. So, how is it going to affect your product and industry? Are you prepared?

The pre and post Covid-19 world are going to be two very different places. Founders and Product Leaders really need to start figuring out what lies ahead for them and begin preparing for it right now. Do you need to make short term or long term changes? Those who’re largely offline may have to move things online and vice versa.

Industries like travel and education might be changed forever. SaaS might receive the biggest boost over the next couple of years. Work from home becoming a widespread phenomena might affect a number of industries.

To talk about the big trends and the big picture, and to field questions from you on what you could do to transition safely in this time of crisis, on 24th April (Friday), we have our very own Ashish Sinha, Founder & CEO, NextBigWhat joining us for an AMA on The NextBigWhat Of Everything – What Lies Ahead For Founders & Product Leaders.

Ashish Sinha is the founder of NextBigWhat and an instructor at NextBigWhat Academy’s Product Management Course. He has held a number of product roles in his previous avatar with experience at companies like Yahoo and i2.

When: April 24th (Friday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Founders, Product Leaders, Product Marketers

You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

