Ashneer Grover thinks BharatPe has sued him because his book ‘Doglapan’ created panic Na bhai – business is business – kitaab pehle aa gayi thi – yeh case shase to isliye aaye kyun ki kitaab se sab ki fat li— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 10, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [ Via] Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Connect with Login with Linkedin Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)