AstraZeneca, Tricog use AI to lower heart attack mortality in India

Biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Pharma India and healthtech startup Tricog on Tuesday announced a programme called Project Heart Beat, focused on early and accurate diagnosis of heart attack patients in the country.

The need for early diagnosis and intervention for patients with suspected heart attack is aimed to be met by enabling cloud-based artificial intelligence supported interpretation of electrocardiograms, routing patients to the nearest Cath Labs or fibrinolysis centres.

This initiative also aims to upskill the physicians and technicians at the primary and secondary care centres to better manage heart attack patients, by following the guideline recommended ACS treatment protocols and early referral to the tertiary care centres.