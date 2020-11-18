When Augmented Reality Meets Crime Scene, You Can Become Detective on CrimeDoor

CrimeDoor is an unprecedented technology entertainment content platform focused on True Crime. It is an astute convergence of Augmented Reality (AR) and content that is primed to disrupt news media, entertainment, technology, and the True Crime genre with its jaw-dropping concept of letting its users experience crime scenes themselves.

Features-

CrimeDoor lets you walk directly into crime scenes virtually

It lets you solve some mind-boggling and notorious cold cases

You get to not only view but also share photos of actual crime scenes with your friends and associates

It also shows you videos related to several unsolved cases

You also get to listen to several informative true crime podcasts

Los Angeles

CrimeDoor is a wonderful opportunity not only for crime scene enthusiasts but for anyone looking to have a fun time in solving unsolved crime cases. It not only serves as an excellent exercise for your brain but helps you live the lives of detectives and investigators for a short while with its ingenious Augmented Reality technology.

