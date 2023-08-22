Austen Allred (Co-Founder of Lambda School) & James Currier (NFX) on The New American Dream | Podcast Summary

Austen Allred (Co-Founder of Lambda School) & James Currier on The New American Dream (NFX podcast)

In a conversation with James Currier, Austen Allred, Co-Founder and CEO of Lambda School, shares his perspective on the current state of the US educational system and the need for alternatives.

Drawing from his personal experience of dropping out of college, Allred discusses the new American dream and how Lambda School is helping to shape it.