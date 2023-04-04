- Australia has banned TikTok from government devices due to security concerns.
- Australia joins the U.S. and other members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance in restricting government access to the video-sharing app.
Australia prohibits TikTok from government devices due to security concerns
