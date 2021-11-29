Australia ready to make strict laws for dealing with online trolls

- Australia will introduce legislation to make social media giants provide details of users who post defamatory comments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.
- The government has been looking at the extent of the responsibility of platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, for defamatory material published on their sites and comes after the country’s highest court ruled that publishers can be held liable for public comments on online forums.
- “That is not what can happen in the real world, and there is no case for it to be able to be happening in the digital world.” – Morrison