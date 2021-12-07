    Australian women owning cryptocurrency has doubled in the last year : Survey

    • A new survey has found that the proportion of Australian women who own crypto assets has doubled in the last year.
    • The 2021 Independent Reserve’s Cryptocurrency Index of 2000 Australians found that the number of women who currently or have previously invested in crypto rose from 10.3% in 2020 to 20% in 2021.
    • 56.7% of the women surveyed said that they would enter the crypto market based on advice from family and friends, as opposed to 42.2% of the men surveyed.
