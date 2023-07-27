AutogenAI obtains $22.3M for its AI-enabled proposal writing tool

  • AutogenAI raised $22.3M from Blossom Capital to enhance its generative AI platform that supports businesses in writing more compelling bids and pitches.
  • Despite being operational for less than a year, it has already secured 28 clients but the names remain undisclosed due to client secrecy policies.
  • The tool merges language models, client data, and the company’s self-developed interface to generate highly tailored proposals, potentially increasing procurement efficiency by 10% and reducing the bid writing time by 70%.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals