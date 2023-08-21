Ava DuVernay is Triumphant | Podcast Summary

Ava DuVernay is Triumphant | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode of ‘Re:Thinking with Adam Grant’, Ava DuVernay, the first Black woman director to win at Sundance and get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, shares her journey from being a publicist to a successful filmmaker.
She discusses her leadership style, the importance of teamwork, and the lessons she learned from studying Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and career while making the movie Selma.
Embracing Unique Leadership Styles
DuVernay believes that it’s important to bring who you are to your leadership style.
She encourages her actors, especially non-black actors, to embrace the unique experience of being directed by a black woman.
She believes that her authenticity and willingness to admit when she doesn’t know something are part of her unique leadership style.
Setting Clear Expectations and Building Trust
DuVernay’s approach to leadership also involves setting clear expectations and building trust.
She believes that setting high expectations and communicating them clearly can prevent misunderstandings and conflicts.
When someone falls short of these expectations, she uses disappointment as a tool to motivate them to improve.
Choosing Projects with Emotional Resonance
When deciding what projects to take on, DuVernay chooses those that she feels most emotional about.
She believes in making the process intimate and spending time on things that truly matter to her.
She also discusses the concept of reluctant leadership, using the example of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was a reluctant leader of the civil rights movement.