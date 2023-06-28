AWS Brings Think Big Space Program to Two Government Schools in Thane

- Amazon Web Services (AWS) extended its Think Big Space program, aimed at fostering interest in STEAM disciplines, to two schools in Thane, Maharashtra, benefiting 220 students aged six to 15.
- The labs, as part of AWS InCommunities initiative, provide hands-on training and advanced learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics for underserved communities.
- This effort is part of the larger initiatives by AWS in the Mumbai Metro Region to promote STEAM education, and marks the 20th Think Big Space established in India.