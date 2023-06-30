AWS furthers efforts to uplift rural Telangana through educational infrastructure and Programs

- Amazon Web Services (AWS) has renovated two schools in Rangareddy district, Telangana, impacting over 1100 students while also starting an education initiative called the Think Big Space aimed at Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines.
- The renovation was carried out in collaboration with SEARCH, a non-government organization, and included repairs such as electrification, construction of toilets, kitchen sheds, dining halls, flooring, play area, and providing sporting kits.
- AWS, with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, has also launched a supplementary nutrition programme for students while the Think Big Space has been established with the Learning Links Foundation to promote a hands-on approach to STEAM subjects.