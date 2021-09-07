Axis bank announces joint bank accounts for same-sex couples. You can name your same-sex partner as your nominee on bank accounts

HomeNewsAxis bank announces joint bank accounts for same-sex couples. You can name your same-sex partner as your nominee on bank accounts
Axis Bank, in line with its ‘DilSeOpen’ philosophy today announced #ComeAsYouAre, a charter of policies and practices for their employees and customers from the LGBTQIA+ community.
In keeping with the same spirit of the Apex Court and the Bank’s wider ESG aligned commitments, it has initiated of #ComeAsYouAre – a charter of policies and practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and for its customers.
Employees have a redressal process:Axis Bank has a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy and a Human Rights Policy that offers redressal to challenges faced by employees from this community.