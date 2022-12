The attorney for Bankman-Fried had asked that bail be set at $250,000. He claimed that SBF suffered from “depression” and “insomnia,” has no prior convictions, and did not leave the Bahamas despite having “ample opportunity” to do so.

Additionally, the legal team for SBF asserted that their client hasn’t been using any prescription drugs—including “Adderall” and “anti-depressants”—since his arrest.