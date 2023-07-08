Bangladeshi government website exposes personal info of millions

- Details such as names, phone numbers, emails, and unique national ID numbers of Bengali citizens were directly leaked on a government website.
- The leak, discovered by Bitcrack Cyber Security researcher Viktor Markopoulos, was verified as accurate by TechCrunch using public search tools on the affected site.
- Markopoulos emphasizes the severity of the leak, suggesting that the exposed data could be used to manipulate or remove web applications and access the Birth Registration Record Verification.