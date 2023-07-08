Bangladeshi government website exposes personal info of millions

  • Details such as names, phone numbers, emails, and unique national ID numbers of Bengali citizens were directly leaked on a government website.
  • The leak, discovered by Bitcrack Cyber Security researcher Viktor Markopoulos, was verified as accurate by TechCrunch using public search tools on the affected site.
  • Markopoulos emphasizes the severity of the leak, suggesting that the exposed data could be used to manipulate or remove web applications and access the Birth Registration Record Verification.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals