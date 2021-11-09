Home News Battlegrounds Mobile India players can compete in the e-sports program of Asian Games 2022
- South Korean video game company Krafton on Tuesday announced that Indian players will be able to qualify for the official esports programme of the Asian Games, 2022, via Battlegrounds Mobile India.
- The Asian Games is a multi-sport event that’s held every four years, in which Asia’s best athletes compete.
- The Asian Games first paved the way for e-sports representation with its inclusion as a demonstration sport in 2018.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.