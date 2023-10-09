BBC joins other news outlets in blocking OpenAI’s web crawler

- BBC has taken steps to prevent web crawlers like those from OpenAI from accessing its websites, joining other news outlets such as the New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
- The move comes amid copyright and ethical concerns over OpenAI’s generative AI tool ChatGPT scraping public data for training without informed consent.
- BBC’s Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, outlined three principles for BBC’s work with generative AI, including acting in public interest, prioritizing talent and creativity, and maintaining transparency.