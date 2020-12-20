The Beer Biceps story: How the video content creator built a 7 Million+ strong Community on social media in 5 years

(A thread)
Therefore accumulate numbers and create your own niche.
How to get numbers?
– Entertain or Educate or Motivate
– Create videos/pieces that address people’s most common questions/thoughts about the niche you’ve chosen.
– They see FRESH content (either the style or the information or the feeling of it)
– When they see YOU evolving as a person.
– When you still retain some of the ORIGINALITY for which they’d followed you initially.
If need be, only select 1 or 2 social media platforms that you play games within.
Depending on the kind of community you wish to build, prioritise amongst :
– YT (loyalty)
– Instagram (brand money)
– LinkedIn/Twitter (professional opportunities)
But if you wish to SCALE your brand :-
– Delegate furiously.
– TEACH, mentor & retain a great team.
– Network with people from outside social media (for perspective & humility)
– Ask yourself : What beyond these digital numbers?
– In 2017 : Co-founded @MonkEtweets. Talent management & content marketing firm (50+ work force)
– In 2018 : Founded Hindi brand ‘Ranveer Allahbadia’
– In 2019 : Created the podcast brand ‘The Ranveer Show’
Currently working on 2 more YouTube based digital brands (Our Hindi podcast brand and a Hindi language digital version of ‘National Geographic’)
Also working on building a self-help based app.
– How to retain motivation? Take breaks regularly.
– How to deal with trolling? Toughen up.
– How to deal with stagnation? Write/upload SOMETHING every day.
– How to secure your future? Find co-founders & build revenue streams together.
Have always been blessed with ‘Business mentors’.
But NO social media mentors.
Someone who could have pointed out my mistakes before I made them.
That’s why, here’s a huge announcement.
Social media is an ‘experiment based’ game.
If you’re thinking about 10 experiments, only 1 will succeed.
I hope to be the ‘Social media mentor’ who helps you pin point your likely “HIT experiment”.
– All your dreams are possible.
– Guidance will make your process easier/faster.
– A strong online brand in the 2020s will set you up for the REST of this century.
Good luck!
