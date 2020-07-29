Being a Software Engineer: Be careful of the golden hammer bias #ThreadMill

Doing stuff for a long time doesn’t mean you’re getting better.
Stagnation is real. If you’re not actively trying to improve, time doesn’t make it happen automatically.
Not matter how much of a lone wolf you think you are, you won’t grow as fast alone as with teammates.
Feedback and mentoring (giving and receiving) are a privilege. Without them, you’re operating at a mere fraction of what you could be.
It’s fine to like specific tech and want to be part of a club. But it doesn’t make you better than anyone.
Be careful of the golden hammer bias. You’re a problem solver, not a sandwich board man. Make educated choices.
The Internet is filled with opinions. Look at it as food for thought, not gospel.
Parroting the latest thing you read doesn’t make you smart. Consume content to stay current, but also keep a critical mind.
You can start wherever you want. But if you’re finding yourself struggling a lot, it might be because you lack strong foundations.
New and fancy stuff is based on the basics. Mastering them lets you see the matrix.
Coding is mentally demanding. The constant stream of information is overwhelming. The pressure of staying current is heavy. The fear of job security disappearing one day is legitimate.
Depression is as real as COVID-19. It’s okay, and help exists.
If you think you should be senior because you’re a technical beast, you’re missing the point.
Seniority is about experience, impact, and efficiency. Seniors are usually technicially proficient, but soft skills play a huge role.
As cliché as it might sound, you won’t get better by polishing forever. Experience and knowledge mostly come from confronting what you do to the outside world.
The more you experiment, the less intimidating it will feel to ship.
There are humans behind computers. It’s not just about hard skills. It’s also about making connections and fostering relationships.
You don’t have to become Twitter famous, but reaching out to people goes a long way.
