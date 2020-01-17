Being an infinite player

  • Date January 17, 2020

Finite players compete with everything around themselves. Infinite players focus on getting better everyday.

NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

You may also like

culture
Well, culture DOESN’T eat strategy for breakfast!
7 January, 2020
Decision making frameworks
The Decision-Making Secret Shared by Pixar and a World Chess Champion
17 December, 2019
The Harvard Principles of Negotiation: Separate the person from the issue
The Harvard Principles of Negotiation: Separate the person from the issue
15 November, 2019