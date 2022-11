Belkin’s new Boost Charger Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is available from Apple starting today. It will safely charge an iPhone with up to 15W of power.

To date, all wireless car chargers that magnetically connect to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 have been Qi chargers with a ring of magnets. This means they could only deliver 7.5W of power to iPhones.