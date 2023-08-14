Bengaluru homemaker absorbs substantial online gaming loss and departs with kidsAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:08
Bengaluru homemaker absorbs substantial online gaming loss and departs with kids
Bengaluru homemaker absorbs substantial online gaming loss and departs with kids
- 26-year-old woman incurs over Rs 4 lakh loss in online Ludo, leaves with two children.
- Woman had previously pledged gold and borrowed money to keep playing.
- Upon discovering wife’s continued engagement with the game, husband sought intervention from her family.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote