Home News Bengaluru to get Rs 1,000-crore Dubai-type Design District
- An avant-garde ‘Design District’ will come up in Bengaluru on the lines of Dubai’s d3, IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.
- The proposed Bengaluru Design District will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the minister told reporters after returning from his four-day trip to the Dubai Expo.
- The Bengaluru Design District will come up on an area spread over 100-150 acres.
