    Bewakoof, a self-expression brand anchors a good pandemic sail

    • The company claims to have eventually managed its pre-pandemic level growth which stood at 25%. Talking about competition with the e-commerce marketplace, Singh said that Bewakoof is into a business of enabling expressions which is difficult for a marketplace or retail to have in one store.
    • It’s confident of growing the current brand sales of Rs300 crore to Rs1,000 crore through digital distribution, with the majority coming from the Bewakoof shopping app.
    • Bewakoof has started celebrity engagements for promoting the brand.
