Bewakoof, a self-expression brand anchors a good pandemic sail

The company claims to have eventually managed its pre-pandemic level growth which stood at 25%. Talking about competition with the e-commerce marketplace, Singh said that Bewakoof is into a business of enabling expressions which is difficult for a marketplace or retail to have in one store.
It’s confident of growing the current brand sales of Rs300 crore to Rs1,000 crore through digital distribution, with the majority coming from the Bewakoof shopping app.
Bewakoof has started celebrity engagements for promoting the brand.