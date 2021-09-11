    Beware! These Google Play Store apps can leak your personal data

    • Google Play Store is considered the safest source for downloading apps on Android devices, but there are apps listed on the store that can put your device’s security at risk.
    • Digital security company Avast had recently found vulnerabilities in more than 19,000 apps on the platform with a crucial misconfiguration that can potentially leak users’ personal information.
    • Do not download apps from Google Play Store without verifying them.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.