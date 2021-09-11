Home News Beware! These Google Play Store apps can leak your personal data
- Google Play Store is considered the safest source for downloading apps on Android devices, but there are apps listed on the store that can put your device’s security at risk.
- Digital security company Avast had recently found vulnerabilities in more than 19,000 apps on the platform with a crucial misconfiguration that can potentially leak users’ personal information.
- Do not download apps from Google Play Store without verifying them.
