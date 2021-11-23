Home News Beyondlife.club has raised the price of Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT to new heights.
- With NFT usage reaching an all-time high in India, the number of NFT pitches has increased significantly in the last quarter.
- The collection features philosophical undertones of Madhushala in Amitabh’s baritone as an NFT, allowing fans to acquire a recorded version of Madhushala handpicked by Amitabh Bachchan himself.
- The Big B Punks, a collection of trademark crypto-style Amitabh Miniatures, are one of the most distinctive and greatest NFT arts collections.
