Govt Launches New ‘BH’ (Bharat) Registration For Seamless Transfer Of Vehicles Across India

The government has announced a host of IT-based solutions for vehicle registration which includes the introduction of a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat series.
Vehicles bearing the BH mark would not require a new registration mark when the owner shifts from one state to another.
The cumbersome process to register the vehicle involves documents including No Objection Certificate from the parent state, assignment of new registration mark after payment of road tax on pro-rata basis along with the application of refund of road tax from the parent state.