    Govt Launches New ‘BH’ (Bharat) Registration For Seamless Transfer Of Vehicles Across India

    • The government has announced a host of IT-based solutions for vehicle registration which includes the introduction of a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat series.
    • Vehicles bearing the BH mark would not require a new registration mark when the owner shifts from one state to another.
    • The cumbersome process to register the vehicle involves documents including No Objection Certificate from the parent state, assignment of new registration mark after payment of road tax on pro-rata basis along with the application of refund of road tax from the parent state.
