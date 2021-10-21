HomeNews‘Bharat’ users bring Indian short video apps closer to TikTok’s base
At present, Indian short form video platforms are attracting close to 170 million to 190 million unique users from beyond top 50 Indian cities every month, zooming past e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and leaving behind established social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The growth in user base is attributed to new content created by creators on Indian short form video apps.
Indian short video apps are now actively eying on monetisation through introducing live commerce, on their platforms, which continues to be a $275 billion market in China.