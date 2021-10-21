    ‘Bharat’ users bring Indian short video apps closer to TikTok’s base

    • At present, Indian short form video platforms are attracting close to 170 million to 190 million unique users from beyond top 50 Indian cities every month, zooming past e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and leaving behind established social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
    • The growth in user base is attributed to new content created by creators on Indian short form video apps.
    • Indian short video apps are now actively eying on monetisation through introducing live commerce, on their platforms, which continues to be a $275 billion market in China.
    Daily.