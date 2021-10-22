BharatNet PPP: Post objections on bid criteria, DoT to issue revised tender

HomeNewsBharatNet PPP: Post objections on bid criteria, DoT to issue revised tender
THE DEPARTMENT of Telecommunications is likely to soon come out with a revised tender for the public-private partnership implementation of BharatNet after interested players objected to several bid conditions in the original bid documents, telecom ministry officials said.
As part of the plan, under a PPP mode, the concessionaire will be selected through a competitive international bidding process and will be responsible for creation, upgradation, operation, maintenance and utilisation of BharatNet.
According to the then proposed model, the private sector would be invited to bid circle-wise for the BharatNet project, with the selection of the bidder dependent on their quote for viability gap funding.