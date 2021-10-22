    BharatNet PPP: Post objections on bid criteria, DoT to issue revised tender

    • THE DEPARTMENT of Telecommunications is likely to soon come out with a revised tender for the public-private partnership implementation of BharatNet after interested players objected to several bid conditions in the original bid documents, telecom ministry officials said.
    • As part of the plan, under a PPP mode, the concessionaire will be selected through a competitive international bidding process and will be responsible for creation, upgradation, operation, maintenance and utilisation of BharatNet.
    • According to the then proposed model, the private sector would be invited to bid circle-wise for the BharatNet project, with the selection of the bidder dependent on their quote for viability gap funding.
