Home News BharatPe CEO said Paytm disrupted the Indian market to return money to Chinese investors.
- In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ashneer Grover, whose firm recently got a small finance bank license, said Paytm gave Chinese investors their money back at the cost of the public market.
- Ashneer Grover has officially criticized Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s decision to “misprice” the fintech firm’s public offering, adding that a failed listing ends the frenzied cycle of IPOs in India.
- It saw the worst performance in recent history by tanking 27 percent to Rs 1,560 from the issue price of Rs 2,150 apiece.
