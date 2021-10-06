BharatPe forays into Buy Now Pay Later segment with launch of postpe

BharatPe, one of India’s fastest growing fintech companies, on Wednesday announced its foray into the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ segment, with the launch of ‘postpe’.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe, said, “We are excited to shake up the Buy Now Pay Later category. Postpe is a product built on 3 simple principles. First, the consumer should be able to pay using credit everywhere – QRs, Card Machine or Online. Second, the consumer should be able to convert into EMI at ease and not be inconvenienced at point of sale. Third, the merchant should not be charged for accepting payments through BNPL.”.