BharatPe Names Former Razorpay’s Pankaj Goel as CTO

- Pankaj Goel has been appointed as BharatPe’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO); previously, he was the Head of Payments Engineering at Razorpay.
- Goel, who has had a successful 30-year-long career and contributed to Razorpay’s Total Payment Volume scaling from $1bn to $100bn, will lead technology and innovation strategy at BharatPe.
- The appointment comes amid BharatPe’s several C-suite exits and controversies in 2022, the most significant involving its former CEO Ashneer Grover, co-founder Suhail Sameer, and others.