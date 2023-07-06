BharatPe Names Former Razorpay’s Pankaj Goel as CTO

  • Pankaj Goel has been appointed as BharatPe’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO); previously, he was the Head of Payments Engineering at Razorpay.
  • Goel, who has had a successful 30-year-long career and contributed to Razorpay’s Total Payment Volume scaling from $1bn to $100bn, will lead technology and innovation strategy at BharatPe.
  • The appointment comes amid BharatPe’s several C-suite exits and controversies in 2022, the most significant involving its former CEO Ashneer Grover, co-founder Suhail Sameer, and others.
