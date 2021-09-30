BharatPe turns towards loyalty-based QR

BENGALURU : Merchant payments and financial services provider BharatPe has initiated plans to help its 7.5 million merchants to roll out loyalty programmes, as it widens the benefits of its loyalty providing subsidiary, PAYBACK India.

“PAYBACK is a great loyalty proposition, which allows customers to earn and redeem loyalty points at thousands of merchant outlets. Last year PAYBACK drove GMV of $8 billion for partner merchants. I would stick my neck out and say the proposition is superior to CRED, MagicPin, Fave or any other loyalty programme in India today. Our vision is to make credit and loyalty integral and invisible to every transaction. PAYBACK PAY will put customers in the habit of scanning and paying on UPI QRs,” said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe.

Through loyalty and payment features, BharatPe is also expected to roll out a consumer credit line as well as ‘buy now pay later’ based credit features within the PAYBACK ecosystem.