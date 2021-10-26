BharatPe’s postpe files trademark plea for the ‘Pe’ in PhonePe in Devanagari script

HomeNewsBharatPe’s postpe files trademark plea for the ‘Pe’ in PhonePe in Devanagari script
After seemingly winning the battle in English language usage of the ‘pe’ suffix, BharatPe’s buy now pay later offering postpe on Tuesday filed six cancellation actions against multiple registrations held by rival service PhonePe of the ‘Pe’ mark in the Devanagari script, before the Intellectual Property Division of the Delhi High Court.
This marks a new chapter in a copyright-related battle that BharatPe and PhonePe have fought since 2019, with the most recent action being PhonePe filing and later withdrawing a copyright plea against postpe at the Bombay High Court.
As part of its offering, postpe users can avail interest-free credit of upto Rs 10 lakh, and with the service, BharatPe is looking to facilitate a loan book of $300 million on postpe in the first 12 months.