The services are currently operational at DLF Cyber Hub, Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, and a few other select locations. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)