Biden Administration invests $140 million to launch seven new AI Research Institutes

- Biden Administration announces $140 million investment to launch seven new AI research institutes.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the heads of four leading AI tech companies.
- The investment is meant to help mitigate the risks posed by emerging technologies to the American public.
- The National Science Foundation will be launching the seven new AI R&D centers.
- Leading AI companies will be participating in a “public evaluation” of their AI systems at DEFCON 31.
- The Office of Management and Budget will be drafting policy guidance for federal employees.