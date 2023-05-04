Biden Administration invests $140 million to launch seven new AI Research Institutes

  • Biden Administration announces $140 million investment to launch seven new AI research institutes.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the heads of four leading AI tech companies.
  • The investment is meant to help mitigate the risks posed by emerging technologies to the American public.
  • The National Science Foundation will be launching the seven new AI R&D centers.
  • Leading AI companies will be participating in a “public evaluation” of their AI systems at DEFCON 31.
  • The Office of Management and Budget will be drafting policy guidance for federal employees.
