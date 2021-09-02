Biden’s alliance with Big Tech signals a power shift in the US
The leaders of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google sat up and listened when US President Joe Biden sought their cooperation last week in protecting American infrastructure from cyber threats.
The August summit between the tech giants and the US government was like a reunion between high school sweethearts years after a horrible breakup.
For all its power and its trillion-dollar market cap, Apple is more beholden to governments at the moment.