Biden’s first AI executive order mandates safety assessments and civil rights guidance

- President Biden has issued an executive order on AI, the first of its kind in the U.S., mandating safety assessments, equity and civil rights guidance, and research on AI’s labor market impact.
- The order includes eight key components, such as creating safety standards, protecting consumer privacy, advancing equity, supporting workers, promoting innovation, and developing guidance for federal agencies’ use of AI.
- The order also requires large AI companies to share safety test results with the government before officially releasing AI systems, and it prioritizes the development of standards for stress-testing AI systems.