Big get bigger as select startups gain most amid funding boom
Select companies have gained the most from a sustained funding boom in the domestic market, amid an unprecedented inflow of risk capital and steep valuations.
ADVERTISEMENTData sourced by ET from industry tracker Venture Intelligence showed that almost 50% of the $24.5 billion in total funds raised by Indian startups between January and September has been ploughed into 73 companies in follow-on rounds.
International investors and stakeholders are hungry for a piece of top players amid increased liquidity in the US market and reallocation of funds from China to the Indian startup ecosystem following the country’s crackdown on tech companies.