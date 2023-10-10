Subscribe

Big tech grapples with monetizing new AI capabilities

  • Tech firms are promoting AI technology capable of producing business memos or computer code.
  • The challenge lies in determining how these products will generate profits.
  • The process of monetizing these AI capabilities is still underway.
